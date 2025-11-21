Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) is one of 617 public companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Silexion Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -355.74% Silexion Therapeutics Competitors -1,425.99% -589.65% -28.81%

Risk & Volatility

Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silexion Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors 5740 12158 37592 1166 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Silexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,091.49%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 57.51%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silexion Therapeutics N/A -$16.44 million -0.21 Silexion Therapeutics Competitors $955.67 million -$45.18 million 11.67

Silexion Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Silexion Therapeutics. Silexion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silexion Therapeutics rivals beat Silexion Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Silexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

