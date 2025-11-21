Wrapped Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $82,177.47 or 0.99819805 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.45 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,529.64 or 1.00247587 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile
Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 127,131 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
