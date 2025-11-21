Comparing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) & Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Trinseo has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinseo and Element Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $3.51 billion 0.01 -$348.50 million ($11.55) -0.07 Element Solutions $2.50 billion 2.22 $244.20 million $0.99 23.21

Element Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinseo. Trinseo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo -13.15% N/A -11.72% Element Solutions 9.58% 14.01% 7.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Trinseo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trinseo and Element Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 1 1 0 0 1.50 Element Solutions 0 2 7 1 2.90

Element Solutions has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. Given Element Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than Trinseo.

Summary

Element Solutions beats Trinseo on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands. The Latex Binders segment provides styrene-butadiene latex, and other latex polymers and binders primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet, and artificial turf backings, as well as the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Plastics Solutions segment offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, polycarbonate, and compounds and blends for automotive and other applications under the MAGNUM brand. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials under the STYRON brand. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene for appliances, food packaging, food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials applications. Trinseo PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies surface mount technologies, fluxes, thermal management material, coatings, and other attachment materials; chemical formulations to the electronics industry; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, sintered silver material, adhesives, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for semiconductor industry. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

