14,541 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX Acquired by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,932,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,408,000 after buying an additional 686,685 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 90,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

