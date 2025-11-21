Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Stock Holdings Decreased by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 58.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $82,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,958.48. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.4%

HAS stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

