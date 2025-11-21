Seeds Investor LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.97 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

