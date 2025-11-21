Seeds Investor LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI

Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Seeds Investor LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 180.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 123.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEI opened at $100.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $101.27.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

