Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Pan American Silver worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,100,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 111.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAAS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

