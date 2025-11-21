Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Stantec worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stantec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stantec by 28.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,309,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,131,000 after buying an additional 964,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,017,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,946,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,385,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,378,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Stantec by 4.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,530,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.03. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $114.51.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stantec

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.