Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,182,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $45,566,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $576,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $92,168.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,651.30. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,447 shares of company stock worth $2,800,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

