Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $20.96 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,858 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 73.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

