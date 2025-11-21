Sajal Srivastava Purchases 27,439 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava bought 27,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $166,280.34. Following the purchase, the insider owned 836,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,002.34. This represents a 3.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $270,566.88.

On Friday, November 14th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,733.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sajal Srivastava bought 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sajal Srivastava bought 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $437,450.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Sajal Srivastava bought 44,630 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $296,343.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.7%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

