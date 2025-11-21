Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of SkyWest worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 60.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, ANB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $132.00 target price on SkyWest in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

