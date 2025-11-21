Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Sells $143,400.00 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,551,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,123.92. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33.

On Friday, August 22nd, Noel Bertram Watson sold 18,136 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $200,040.08.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.2%

LZ stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business had revenue of $190.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after buying an additional 758,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,327,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after acquiring an additional 194,080 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,170,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 817,462 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Stories

