MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $169,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $454.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.