Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,200 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of CSG Systems International worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,465,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,075,000 after acquiring an additional 216,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $10,859,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 198.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 83,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 40.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

