Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Sanmina worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 26.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Sanmina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 173,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sanmina by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $144.45 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $178.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

