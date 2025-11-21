Yelp Inc. $YELP Position Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,816 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Yelp worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,436 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Yelp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,986 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 0.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Yelp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,391 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Yelp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,387 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $39,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 201,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,874. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,980.64. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.39 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

