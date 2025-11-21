MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,232 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.54% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $41,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,953.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $123.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

