Visteon Corporation $VC Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 64,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Visteon worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Visteon by 111.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 31.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. Visteon Corporation has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $129.10. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Visteon had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,311,480.54. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $130.00 target price on Visteon in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

