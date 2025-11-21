Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.20 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CarGurus worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,909,000 after acquiring an additional 93,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,052,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,560,000 after purchasing an additional 906,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 340.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,606,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,076 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 547.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,398,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,499 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson set a $37.50 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.95.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. CarGurus had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 16.41%.The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,282.16. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 410,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,859.82. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,226 shares of company stock worth $1,471,482. 16.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

