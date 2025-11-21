Martin Currie Ltd. Has $32.87 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,457,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,932,118,000 after acquiring an additional 993,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,193,000 after buying an additional 325,926 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

