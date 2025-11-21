Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 281.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,413 shares in the company, valued at $397,900.80. The trade was a 38.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5%

NSC opened at $280.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.44 and its 200-day moving average is $270.78. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.