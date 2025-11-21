SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 298.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 294.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

