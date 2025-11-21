Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $418,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,441. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

