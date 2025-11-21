UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,769,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $863,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $311.60 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $622.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.53. The company has a market cap of $282.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

