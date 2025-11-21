Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 939.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,644 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 119.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 76.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $348,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

