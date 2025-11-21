McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of McDonald’s worth $1,306,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,840,787,000 after purchasing an additional 921,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after buying an additional 276,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,329 shares of company stock worth $5,237,811. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MCD opened at $303.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.89 and its 200-day moving average is $304.41. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

