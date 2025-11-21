Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,627,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $454,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Amgen by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $336.07 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $345.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.91. The company has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.