JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,174,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,650 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.34% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $16,004,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after buying an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $599.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $615.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.65. The stock has a market cap of $746.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

