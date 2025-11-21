Legal & General Group Plc Buys 285,205 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,297,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.09% of Welltower worth $1,121,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 5.6% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $197.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 136.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.73.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

