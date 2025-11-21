Prudential PLC Buys 21,840 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Prudential PLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.