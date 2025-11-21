Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMS. Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,951,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $106,745,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,048.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,460,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,213,000 after buying an additional 1,333,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,429,000 after buying an additional 980,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

