Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 422,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 292,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
About Iconic Minerals
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
