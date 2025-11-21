iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,677 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $24,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,967,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 136,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86.

