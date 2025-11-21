HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICLGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HICL Infrastructure had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8%

HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 110.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.34. HICL Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 103.71 and a 52 week high of GBX 126.87.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.