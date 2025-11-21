HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Announces Earnings Results

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HICL Infrastructure had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8%

HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 110.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.34. HICL Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 103.71 and a 52 week high of GBX 126.87.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

