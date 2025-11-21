EOG Resources FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.07. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.19.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 152.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 463.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.