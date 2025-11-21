Martin Currie Ltd. Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,873,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 10.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,029 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 12.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 613,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stride by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $171.17.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

