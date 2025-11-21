Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $117.91 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $117.91 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,070.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $618.88 or 0.00751747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00556400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00099813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00398724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00015890 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 48,448,269,660 coins and its circulating supply is 47,683,626,534 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.