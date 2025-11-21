Beldex Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.49 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $593.87 million and $10.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.76 or 0.03267620 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00015716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00007455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,938,549,485 coins and its circulating supply is 7,477,569,485 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

