MAI Capital Management Sells 191,321 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,321 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $48,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

