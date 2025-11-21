BlackRock $BLK Stock Holdings Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,401,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,393,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $225,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $993.74 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,076.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

