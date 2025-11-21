Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CAO Sells $93,380.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 207,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Dynatrace by 587.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 999,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,139,000 after purchasing an additional 854,250 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $2,647,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.0% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 342,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

