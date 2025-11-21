Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. $CAEP

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cantor Equity Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter worth $4,220,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter valued at $448,000.

Get Cantor Equity Partners III alerts:

Cantor Equity Partners III Stock Performance

CAEP opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cantor Equity Partners III ( NASDAQ:CAEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cantor Equity Partners III

Cantor Equity Partners III Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.