Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. $CAEP

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cantor Equity Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter worth $4,220,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter valued at $448,000.
Cantor Equity Partners III Stock Performance
CAEP opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cantor Equity Partners III
Cantor Equity Partners III Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantor Equity Partners III
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.