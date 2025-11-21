Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,569,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,647 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.47% of Charles Schwab worth $781,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,376 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,736,000 after buying an additional 5,032,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,176,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,452,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

