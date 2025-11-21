Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Eagle Financial Services Inc. $EFSI

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Eagle Financial Services makes up 4.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 2.29% of Eagle Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $287,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Eagle Financial Services from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director John D. Stokely, Jr. sold 5,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $212,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFSI opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Eagle Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $40.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Eagle Financial Services Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

