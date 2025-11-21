Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $31,474,000. Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Glaukos by 103.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after acquiring an additional 115,939 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.3%

Glaukos stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51. Glaukos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,940. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

