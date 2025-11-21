Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,380,200 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,789,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,380,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.77% of UBS Group worth $836,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 535.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE UBS opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

