Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,300,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 118,384 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of Intel worth $745,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,365.37 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.