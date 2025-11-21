Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,003 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,830,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,956,000 after purchasing an additional 359,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

